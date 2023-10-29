Christie’s Auction: Never-Before-Seen Monet Painting Up For Auction

A never-before-seen Claude Monet is expected to be a top lot at Christie’s New York’s upcoming 20th and 21st century art auctions.

The painting, MONET’S is one of the artist’s monumental canvases from his celebrated water lily series.Matthew Perry: Friends TV Comedy Star Dies At 54 ...Floral Art Event In Islamabad: Members Of Floral Art Society Of Pakistan Take Pa ...

Last lunar eclipse of 2023 to grace the sky todayEarlier, the lunar eclipse was seen in May 2023 this year مزید پڑھ ⮕

Kashmiris observe Oct 27 as black day in central LondonTrucks carrying screens inscribed with pro-Kashmir slogans seen in London مزید پڑھ ⮕

Hurricane Otis claims over 27, hammers Acapulco as damage seen in billionsHurricane Otis claims over 27, hammers Acapulco as damage seen in billions. Andres Manuel Lopez described impact on Acapulco as disastrous مزید پڑھ ⮕

Last lunar eclipse of 2023 to grace the sky todayEarlier, the lunar eclipse was seen in May 2023 this year مزید پڑھ ⮕

WhatsApp's new feature: seamless multiple account switchingWhatsApp's upcoming feature allows Android users to switch between two accounts on one device مزید پڑھ ⮕