China accused of infringing on Philippine territorial waters

This claim was made in response to an incident involving military vessels from both countries at a disputed shoal in the South China Sea earlier in the week. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) dismissed the Chinese military’s assertion that a Philippine military ship had “illegally entered” waters near the Scarborough Shoal, emphasizing that such a claim lacks legal validity and only contributes to escalating tensions in the disputed area.The Scarborough Shoal is a point of contention, with the Philippines and China asserting their claims.

However, no definitive sovereignty has been established, and it has effectively remained under Beijing’s control since it seized it from Manila in 2012.The DFA contends that the shoal, known as “Bajo de Masinloc,” falls within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, granting the country sovereign rights and jurisdiction.

The foreign ministry further stated that the Philippines has consistently demanded the departure of Chinese vessels from Bajo de Masinloc. The shoal was the subject of an arbitration claim filed by Manila at an international tribunal situated 200 kilometers (124 miles) off the coast of the Philippines.

The tribunal ruled that China’s claim to 90% of the South China Sea lacked a basis in international law in 2016. Nevertheless, China has refused to acknowledge this ruling.

:

DUNYANEWS: Indonesian court jails CEO, three others, over deadly cough syrupIndonesian company, Afi Farma, was accused of producing syrups containing toxic material

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: Accountability court summons Asif Zardari in Thatta water supply referenceJudge Muhammad Bashir issued summons and directed all accused to ensure their presence on next date

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: First book on Pak-Afghan shared waters unveiled in IslamabadThe book is the result of a long and, at times, challenging co-production journey

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: China continues to work with world community to de-escalate Palestine-Israel conflict: spokespersonChina continues to work with world community to de-escalate Palestine-Israel conflict: spokesperson

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

DUNYANEWS: China rate scare reminds watchdogs of hidden risksChina rate scare reminds watchdogs of hidden risks

ذریعہ: DunyaNews | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Accountability Court summons Asif Zardari in Thatta water supply referenceAccountability Court of Islamabad has summons of a high-profile accused in Thatta water supply reference continues in the Accountability Court

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕