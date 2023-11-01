China continues to work with world community to de-escalate Palestine-Israel conflict: spokesperson

“We call for efforts to protect civilians, end hostilities, and open corridors for humanitarian assistance to avert an even worse humanitarian crisis, and resume political dialogue and negotiations so as to bring the Palestinian question back to the right track of the two-state solution and realize lasting peace and stability in the Middle East,” he said during a regular briefing held here.

He said that since the Palestinian-Israel conflict broke out, China had been in close communication with relevant parties to call for ceasefire, end of violence and restoration of peace. When meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who was in China for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, President Xi Jinping stressed that the top priority was to stop the fighting as soon as possible and prevent the conflict from spreading or even getting out of control and causing a severe humanitarian crisis, he added.

The spokesperson said that the fundamental way out of the recurring Palestinian-Israeli conflict was to implement the two-state solution, establish an independent state of Palestine and achieve peaceful coexistence between Palestine and Israel.

Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has had extensive and in-depth communication with foreign ministers and political figures from 14 countries and international organisations, including the UN secretary-general.

He noted that had China condemned and opposed all acts that harmed civilians and violated international law, and called for an immediate ceasefire and the opening of corridors for emergency humanitarian assistance to avert an even worse humanitarian disaster.

