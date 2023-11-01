China started national population survey in face of falling birth rate

This unexpected survey, unveiled on October 10, will cover both urban and rural regions across the country. Spanning approximately two weeks until November 15, this initiative will be centered on a representative sample of 500,000 households, as confirmed by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.
The primary objective of this endeavor is to furnish essential data for monitoring China’s population trends. The findings will serve as the foundation for the formulation of critical national economic, social development, and population-related policies by the government and the Communist Party.
Notably, China last conducted its once-in-a-decade census in November 2020, revealing the nation’s slowest population growth rate since the inaugural modern population survey in the 1950s.The state media frequently ties population development to the vigor and “rejuvenation” of the country, a matter of significant concern as birth rates dwindle.
The obstacles associated with raising children, such as high childcare expenses and career interruptions, have dissuaded many women from expanding their families or having children at all. Furthermore, pervasive gender discrimination and traditional gender roles, where women are primarily responsible for childcare, remain prevalent throughout the country.
Despite recent efforts to promote shared responsibility in child-rearing, paternity leave remains limited in most provinces. China reported a population decline of approximately 850,000 individuals, representing the first contraction since 1961, which coincided with the conclusion of the Great Famine in China’s history in 2022.
