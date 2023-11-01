China started national population survey in face of falling birth rate

This unexpected survey, unveiled on October 10, will cover both urban and rural regions across the country. Spanning approximately two weeks until November 15, this initiative will be centered on a representative sample of 500,000 households, as confirmed by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

The primary objective of this endeavor is to furnish essential data for monitoring China’s population trends. The findings will serve as the foundation for the formulation of critical national economic, social development, and population-related policies by the government and the Communist Party.

Notably, China last conducted its once-in-a-decade census in November 2020, revealing the nation’s slowest population growth rate since the inaugural modern population survey in the 1950s.The state media frequently ties population development to the vigor and “rejuvenation” of the country, a matter of significant concern as birth rates dwindle.

The obstacles associated with raising children, such as high childcare expenses and career interruptions, have dissuaded many women from expanding their families or having children at all. Furthermore, pervasive gender discrimination and traditional gender roles, where women are primarily responsible for childcare, remain prevalent throughout the country.

Despite recent efforts to promote shared responsibility in child-rearing, paternity leave remains limited in most provinces. China reported a population decline of approximately 850,000 individuals, representing the first contraction since 1961, which coincided with the conclusion of the Great Famine in China’s history in 2022.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SAMAATV: October 31: PKR closing exchange rate today against USD, EUR, GBP, AED, SAR, AUDThe closing rate of today will be the opening rate of every currency next day.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: QAR TO PKR: Qatari Riyal to PKR exchange rates on 31 Oct 2023QAR to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 76.79as per the Pakistan Open Market and QAR/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR 77.49

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in PakistanSAR TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 74.8 per Pakistan Open Market and SAR TO PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Riyal is PKR 75.8.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: AED TO PKR and other currency rates in PakistanAED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 78.25 per Pakistan Open Market and AED-to-PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 79.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in PakistanGBP to PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 344 as per Pakistan Open Market and GBP/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 British Pound to PKR is 347.4

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: AED TO PKR and other currency rates in PakistanAED TO PKR buying exchange rate is PKR 79 per Pakistan Open Market, and AED-to-PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 79.75.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕