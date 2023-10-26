China rushes to swap Western tech with domestic options as U.S. cracks down

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has stepped up spending to replace Western-made technology with domestic alternatives as Washington tightens curbs on high-tech exports to its rival, according to government tenders, research documents and four people familiar with the matter.
The number of tenders from state-owned enterprises (SOEs), government and military bodies to nationalize equipment doubled to 235 from 119 in the 12 months after September 2022, according to a finance ministry database seen by Reuters.
But Beijing's lack of advanced chip-manufacturing capabilities prevents it from completely substituting products with alternatives that are entirely locally made, analysts say. One partially redacted tender for a "certain government department in Gansu province" assigned 4.4 million yuan to replace an intelligence-gathering system's equipment, without providing specifics.
One March research paper highlighted the dependence of China's UnionPay credit card system on U.S software firm BMC for settlements. The state regulator's 2022 order pushed SOEs away from U.S. companies such as Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Adobe (ADBE.O), according to an employee of a Beijing-based firm that develops domestic office-processing software
For years, Western tech companies have shared their source code and entered into partnerships with domestic firms to address Beijing's concerns, but prominent computer scientists such as Ni Guangnan of the Chinese Academy of Engineering have said such measures are not sufficient for China's security needs.In September, Reuters and other outlets reported that some employees of central government agencies were banned from using iPhones at work.
AmCham Shanghai President Eric Zheng acknowledged China's national security concerns but said he hoped "normal procurement procedures will not be politicized so that US companies can compete fairly and pursue commercial opportunities ... to benefit both countries."