China rushes to swap Western tech with domestic options as U.S. cracks down

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has stepped up spending to replace Western-made technology with domestic alternatives as Washington tightens curbs on high-tech exports to its rival, according to government tenders, research documents and four people familiar with the matter.

The number of tenders from state-owned enterprises (SOEs), government and military bodies to nationalize equipment doubled to 235 from 119 in the 12 months after September 2022, according to a finance ministry database seen by Reuters.

But Beijing's lack of advanced chip-manufacturing capabilities prevents it from completely substituting products with alternatives that are entirely locally made, analysts say. One partially redacted tender for a "certain government department in Gansu province" assigned 4.4 million yuan to replace an intelligence-gathering system's equipment, without providing specifics. headtopics.com

One March research paper highlighted the dependence of China's UnionPay credit card system on U.S software firm BMC for settlements. The state regulator's 2022 order pushed SOEs away from U.S. companies such as Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Adobe (ADBE.O), according to an employee of a Beijing-based firm that develops domestic office-processing software

For years, Western tech companies have shared their source code and entered into partnerships with domestic firms to address Beijing's concerns, but prominent computer scientists such as Ni Guangnan of the Chinese Academy of Engineering have said such measures are not sufficient for China's security needs.In September, Reuters and other outlets reported that some employees of central government agencies were banned from using iPhones at work. headtopics.com

AmCham Shanghai President Eric Zheng acknowledged China's national security concerns but said he hoped "normal procurement procedures will not be politicized so that US companies can compete fairly and pursue commercial opportunities ... to benefit both countries."

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

DunyaNews »

UN General Assembly to meet in emergency session over Gaza situation tomorrowThe Security Council has so far failed to agree on a resolution on war due to US-led Western states مزید پڑھ ⮕

Telenor CEO eyes strategic solution for Pakistan business by year-endLists merger, sale or continuation as available options مزید پڑھ ⮕

US drops digital trade demands at WTO to allow room for stronger tech regulationThe decision angered some lawmakers and business groups مزید پڑھ ⮕

Remit now: Pakistani Rupee gains ground against Saudi RiyalGold prices per tola hit new record in domestic market مزید پڑھ ⮕

Thailand plans to swap Chinese sub with frigate after troubled dealThailand plans to swap Chinese sub with frigate after troubled deal. The Chinese manufacturer was unable to provide a German engine. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Russia, China veto US push for UN action on Israel, GazaRussia and China vetoed a US push for UN Security Council to act on the Israel-Hamas conflict. مزید پڑھ ⮕