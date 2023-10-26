China says US has no right to get involved in its problems with Philippines

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States does not have the right to get involved in problems between China and the Philippines, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday, as tensions simmer over conflicts in disputed waters of the South China Sea.

"The US is not a party to the South China Sea issue, it has no right to get involved in a problem between China and the Philippines," said ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a regular press briefing when asked about the US saying it will defend the Philippines.

China and the Philippines have had several high-profile confrontations in the South China Sea, most notably in disputed waters around the Second Thomas Shoal, part of the Spratly Islands. Last Sunday, a Chinese vessel collided with a Philippine boat, with Manila condemning "in the strongest degree" the "dangerous blocking manoeuvres" of the vessel. headtopics.com

"The US promise of defending the Philippines must not hurt China's sovereignty and maritime interests in the South China Sea, and it also must not enable and encourage the illegal claims of the Philippines," Mao said.

A spokesperson for the Philippine foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at the White House that America's commitment to the Philippine's defence remains "iron-clad," after accusing China of acting "dangerously and unlawfully" in the South China Sea. headtopics.com

"Any attack on the Filipino aircraft, vessels, or armed forces will invoke ... our Mutual Defence Treaty with the Philippines," Biden said in remarks during a joint meeting with Australia's prime minister.

