BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing Xiangshan Forum, China's biggest annual show of military diplomacy, started on Sunday although the Asian power is still missing a defence minister, who typically hosts this event.

Russia, which started a war in Ukraine in 2022, is being given centre stage at the forum. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is listed in the forum's agenda as the first guest speaker at Monday's opening ceremony.

This year's forum takes place at an awkward time for China when it is without a defence minister, whose main role is to engage with foreign militaries. Chinese military leaders more senior than the defence minister have filled in for Li. State media reported that Zhang Youxia and He Weidong, ranked number two and three in the military, separately held bilateral meetings with the defence ministers from Laos, Mongolia and Vietnam on Saturday. headtopics.com

Two defence diplomats whose countries have sent ministers tell Reuters the forum offers a rare opportunity to engage with senior Chinese defence officials and military leaders to build trust which would be handy in times of crisis.

