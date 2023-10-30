China asks G7 to stop using different rules for the Japanese food ban.The challenge remains in finding common ground.China has issued a call to the G7, urging them to avoid adhering rigidly to double standards and to instead focus on taking practical steps to preserve the established international trade and investment framework.

This appeal comes in response to the G7’s recent call for the removal of Chinese import restrictions on Japanese food products. In a statement released by China’s embassy in Japan, concerns were raised that the actions of G7 member countries could potentially erode fair competition and disrupt the security and stability of global production and supply chains.This exchange highlights ongoing tensions in the realm of global trade and economic relations, with both sides asserting their positions and interests.

The challenge remains in finding common ground and establishing equitable trade practices to ensure the stability of international commerce.

