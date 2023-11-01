China rate scare reminds watchdogs of hidden risks

Overnight borrowing rates for some Chinese financial institutions spiked to 50% on Tuesday, according to official interbank data, far in excess of the average rate of roughly 3.6%. The abnormally sharp rise in the cost of pledged repo, a short-term financing tool, was partly due to a seasonal shortage of cash. But it was exacerbated by an upcoming surge of government bond issues, Reuters reported.
The liquidity squeeze is unlikely to last, especially if the People’s Bank of China injects more cash into the system after Chinese factory activity unexpectedly shrank in October. Yet it's a symptom of deeper financial problems. Chinese public finances have deteriorated at a quicker pace than planners anticipated.
In 2012, a national audit confirmed that local governments had amassed up to 10 trillion yuan in debts. Those have since swelled to 92 trillion yuan, per Reuters. After the Central Financial Work Conference concluded on Tuesday, a readout suggested regulators tackle structural issues such as introducing a government debt management system and stronger oversight against corruption.
Top Chinese leaders including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang attended the Central Financial Work Conference, which is held every five years, in Beijing from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, Xinhua News Agency reported. A post-meeting readout said the Chinese government would tackle fundamental problems in the financial sector such as managing local governments’ debt risks as well as prominent corruption.
