China cremates people’s premier & lowers national flag amidst cries of grief

Li, who served as premier for a decade and was recognized for his economic expertise and support for reform, passed away in Shanghai last Friday at the age of 68, following a heart attack. “In memory of comrade Li Keqiang, flags were flown at half-mast at Tiananmen Square in the capital,” reported state media.

A funeral for Li was held at a Beijing cemetery where high-ranking officials and national figures are interred. President Xi Jinping and his wife, along with other members of the Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee and Vice President Han Zheng, paid their final respects at the ceremony.

The group observed a moment of silence and made three bows, according to the official Xinhua news agency. Former President Hu Jintao expressed his condolences by sending a wreath, as reported by Xinhua.

Online platforms were inundated with messages of grief from Chinese citizens, with many expressing their remembrance of Li and sharing photographs and videos from the past featuring his quotes.The mourning for Li was particularly prominent on the social media platform Weibo, where the mourning symbol of a chrysanthemum flower replaced the usual ‘like’ button on relevant posts. The topic of Li’s passing was the most discussed on Weibo, with the mourning hashtag receiving 430 million views.

Li’s contributions to the country were acknowledged, and his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic was highlighted by a 39-year-old Beijing resident, Gao. Many described Li as down-to-earth, humble, and dedicated to improving people’s livelihoods.

