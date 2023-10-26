China accepts invitation to Britain’s AI conference

China accepts an invitation to Britain’s AI conference.The primary objective is to address concerns related to the potential risks.Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has confirmed that China has responded positively to Britain’s invitation to participate in a global artificial intelligence summit scheduled for next week.He stated, “It is the case they’ve accepted, but we will wait to see everyone who actually turns up at the summit.

The summit, taking place on November 1-2, is designed to bring together representatives from AI companies, political leaders, and experts. The primary objective is to address concerns related to the potential risks associated with AI and work toward establishing an international consensus on its safe and responsible development.

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

BOLNETWORK »

Shakib accepts Bangladesh World Cup dream all but overShakib accepts Bangladesh World Cup dream all but over مزید پڑھ ⮕

Shares in China's iFlyTek tumble after reports AI-powered device criticised MaoThe iFlyTek incident highlights how generative AI can be unpredictable مزید پڑھ ⮕

ECP allows domestic, foreign observers to monitor elections via open-door policyIn a move to ensure transparency in the electoral process, the Election Commission of Pakistan has extended an invitation to foreign observers. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Yasmin Rashid dares Nawaz Sharif to contest election against herOmer Sarfraz Cheema says he won’t hold a press conference, leave party مزید پڑھ ⮕

Flight operations for settling Afghan refugees in UK to start on Oct 26Around 2,000 refugees to be flown to Britain on 12 chartered flights, according to CAA مزید پڑھ ⮕

Governments, firms should spend more on AI safety, top researchers sayCurrently there are no broad-based regulations focusing on AI safety مزید پڑھ ⮕