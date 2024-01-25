Chinese Investors Turn to Cryptocurrencies Amidst Declining Stock Market

Dylan Run, a Shanghai-based finance sector executive, started moving a bit of his money into cryptocurrencies in early 2023, when he realised that the Chinese economy and its stock markets were going downhill. Crypto trading and mining has been banned in China since 2021. Run used bank cards issued by small rural commercial banks to buy cryptocurrencies through grey-market dealers, and capped each transaction at 50,000 yuan ($6,978) to escape scrutiny.

He now owns roughly 1 million yuans worth of cryptocurrencies, accounting for half of his investment portfolio, compared with just 40 per cent in Chinese equities. His crypto investments are up 45pc. China's stock market, meanwhile, has been sinking for three years. Like Run, more and more Chinese investors are using creative ways to own bitcoin and other crypto assets that they believe are safer than investing in crumbling stock and property markets at home. They operate in a grey are





