Chelsea resurgence halted by Brentford, Nketiah grabs Arsenal hat-trick

LONDON (Reuters) – Chelsea's resurgence was brought to a shuddering halt by local rivals Brentford as Mauricio Pochettino's team suffered a demoralising 2-0 home defeat but Arsenal's strong start continued with a 5-0 rout of Sheffield United on Saturday.
But their well-chronicled failure to convert chances returned as Brentford won at Stamford Bridge for the third successive time since gaining promotion to the top flight. Chelsea's fourth defeat of the season left them in 11th with 12 points from 10 games -- hardly the sort of return the club anticipated when they spent a huge amount of money on new signings.
Manager Thomas Frank said he had spoken a few home truths at halftime after a poor first half by his side. Eddie Nketiah's first Premier League hat-trick was the biggest talking point of the day -- the newly-capped England striker scoring his first goals since August.
The best was saved until last, though, with Nketiah smashing an unstoppable shot into the top corner just before the hour before retrieving the ball and holding it aloft. A Fabio Vieira penalty and Takehiro Tomiyasu's first Arsenal goal completed the demolition as Arsenal moved into second spot.
"We're all hopeful we don't miss him for very long," Wolves manager Gary O'Neil said of his talismanic winger. "Any team in this league would miss a player of Pedro's quality." Sheffield United stayed rooted to the bottom with one point from 10 games and fellow promoted side Burnley are not doing much better, losing 2-1 to Bournemouth.