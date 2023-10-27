Chelsea Manager Pochettino supports fans' plea to reschedule Christmas eve match

The decision to schedule the match has been met with strong opposition from fans, with the supporters' group deeming it"totally unacceptable."
Pochettino, too, has personal reasons to object to the fixture date, as Christmas Eve holds special significance for Argentines, who celebrate Christmas on the night of the 24th. Additionally, it is the day before his wedding anniversary.
"Our fans are not happy? Me neither. The 23rd is my anniversary with my wife, and now I need to travel to Wolves," Pochettino expressed on Friday. He humorously added,"I believe I am not going to convince her to come. The 24th for Argentine people is a really important night, and I hope to arrive home in time to celebrate afterward. But if our fans are not happy, I am not happy either. headtopics.com
While recognising that changing the decision may not be easy, Pochettino acknowledged the need to adapt to English traditions and scheduling. He emphasised his commitment to giving his best despite his personal reservations.
Chelsea, under Pochettino's management, has recently shown signs of improvement with a four-game unbeaten run. The return of £52 million forward Christopher Nkunku next month is expected to further boost the team. Nkunku has been sidelined with a knee injury since the pre-season and has yet to make a competitive appearance for the club. headtopics.com
Pochettino spoke optimistically about Nkunku's progress, saying,"He's doing really well, working hard; I think he's really close." He hinted at the possibility of Nkunku's involvement after the upcoming international break.