Babar Azam buys wedding sherwani, jewellry in India: reports

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SAMAATV: Babar Azam buys wedding sherwani, jewellry in India: reportsPakistan cricket captain Babar Azam is facing unexpected attention as reports by Indian media suggest that he recently spent a substantial sum of seven lakh rupees on a designer sherwani for his upcoming marriage.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Shahid Afridi compares Babar Azam, Virat KohliPakistan's star batter and captain Babar Azam has faced criticism amid his lacklustre performance in the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Mohammad Kaif questions Babar Azam’s striking ability under pressureFormer Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif discussed Pakistani captain Babar Azam's striking prowess after the 29-year-old was

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Zaka Ashraf ‘allowed’ Babar Azam, team management to take decisions, avers HafeezFormer Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Interim Management Committee head, Zaka Ashraf had allowed captain Babar Azam to take decisions.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Pakistani news anchor admits mistake of making Babar Azam’s private chat publicIn an ongoing drama about the leakage of chats between Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and PCB COO Salman Naseer

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Michael Vaughan slams PCB for lack of respect shown to Babar AzamBabar Azam was treated with such disrespect that former England captain Michael Vaughan was not happy. It should be mentioned

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕