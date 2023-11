Babar Azam buys wedding sherwani, jewellry in India: reports

:

BOLNETWORK: Pakistani news anchor admits mistake of making Babar Azam’s private chat publicIn an ongoing drama about the leakage of chats between Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and PCB COO Salman Naseer

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Michael Vaughan slams PCB for lack of respect shown to Babar AzamBabar Azam was treated with such disrespect that former England captain Michael Vaughan was not happy. It should be mentioned

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Babar Azam extols Fakhar Zaman for match-winning knock against BangladeshPakistan national cricket team skipper Babar Azam praised opener Fakhar Zaman for putting up a blistering performance against Bangladesh in the 31st match of the World Cup on Tuesday.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Zaka Ashraf ‘allowed’ Babar Azam, team management to take decisions, avers HafeezFormer Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Interim Management Committee head, Zaka Ashraf had allowed captain Babar Azam to take decisions.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Mohammad Kaif questions Babar Azam’s striking ability under pressureFormer Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif discussed Pakistani captain Babar Azam's striking prowess after the 29-year-old was

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi dominate ODI rankingsAfter breaking the hoodoo in the World Cup match against Bangladesh, Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi claimed the number one spot in the ODI bowling rankings.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕