Bayern crush Darmstadt 8-0 with Kane hat-trick amid sea of red

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) - Bayern Munich pulverised Darmstadt 98 8-0 on Saturday with a Harry Kane hat-trick and all the goals coming in the second half to go top of the Bundesliga, as keeper Manuel Neuer's injury comeback was overshadowed by a record three red cards.
Leroy Sane struck twice, either side of a Jamal Musiala goal to kill off the game and Kane scored again with a stunning 60-metre looping shot from inside the Bayern half. In a topsy-turvy first half, Bayern's Joshua Kimmich and two Darmstadt players were sent off with straight red cards, the first time this has happened in the opening 45 minutes of a Bundesliga game."Overall, the first half had too many mistakes and we lacked intensity. After the break the response was clear. We had one extra player, we played out a lot of chances, scored a lot of goals."Bayern are on 23 points, one ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, who play Freiburg on Sunday.
The celebrations, however, turned sour in the fourth minute when Neuer passed the ball to midfielder Kimmich, who failed to control the ball and pulled down Marwin Mehlem at the edge of the box to be sent off. headtopics.com
Neuer showed he was on track to get back to his very best when he stopped Mehlem's effort following a quick Darmstadt break before the visitors had another player sent off.