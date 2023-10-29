Based on convicted Indian spy, ‘Dhai Chaal’ theatrical trailer is out

The theatrical trailer of the upcoming Pakistani film ‘Dhai Chaal’, starring Ayesha Omar, Humayun Ashraf and Shamoon Abbasi in the lead roles, is out.

The film is based on the real life of the convicted Indian spy, Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was apprehended by Pakistani intelligence operatives in Balochistan. Shamoon Abbasi will be playing the role of Kulbhushan Jadhav in the film and Ayesha Omar to play the role of a journalist and love interest.

The trailer is filled with action, suspense, and an electrifying musical score that will undoubtedly keep you at the edge of your seat.

A blowback to the enemy’s gambits, crushing their ulterior motives and collapsing the tactics back to their laps. Get ready for the explosive insights that’ll keep you on the edge of your seats.”Taimoor Sherazi’s directorial project has a star cast comprising Shamoon Abbasi, Ayesha Omar, Humayoun Ashraf, Adnan Shah Tipu and Taqi Ahmed, Saleem Miraj, Areej Chaudhry, Faraz marri, Jamal Gilani, Pakiza Khan and Anya Hassan.

