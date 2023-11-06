Bank of Japan Governor says progress towards 2% inflation target, but not enough to end ultra-loose monetary policy

NAGOYA (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said the country was making progress towards achieving the bank's 2 per cent target but not enough to end ultra-loose monetary policy just yet, warning of uncertainty on whether companies will keep rising wages enough next year.
The key considerations to whether Japan can sustainably achieve 2pc inflation is whether wages will keep rising next year and whether companies will start hiking prices on expectations that labour costs will continue to increase, he said. "We're seeing more positive signs than before in corporate wage and price-setting behaviour. But there's still uncertainty on whether the positive cycle (of inflation and wages) will strengthen, as we predict," Ueda said in a speech to business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan, on Monday. Japan's economy is likely to continue recovering, but the outlook was "extremely uncertain" due largely to overseas risks such as the impact of aggressive US interest rate hikes on financial markets, and China's weak growth momentum, he said. Ueda said the BOJ was focusing on inflation-adjusted real borrowing costs, which remained in negative territory even as bond yields crept up. "Inflation expectations have heightened moderately since last year. As such, real interest rates stayed in negative territory even as long-term rates rose," Ueda sai
