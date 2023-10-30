Bangladesh opposition leader Alamgir arrested amid disputes

Bangladesh’s opposition leader, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, and numerous members of his party have been apprehended following violent anti-government demonstrations in Dhaka.Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the weekend. The protests resulted in the tragic death of a police officer and at least one protester.

There is conflicting information regarding the grounds for Mr. Alamgir’s arrest. Local media suggests he was detained for his alleged involvement in an attack on the residence of Bangladesh’s chief justice.However, the news agency reports that he, along with 164 other BNP members, has been charged with murder in connection to the police officer’s death during the Saturday protest. The police allege that the officer was fatally attacked, and they hold BNP activists responsible for the killing.

Clashes between protesters and police erupted in various locations, resulting in numerous injuries. Mr. Alamgir has been leading the BNP since the arrest and imprisonment of chairwoman and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on corruption charges on Sunday. headtopics.com

The BNP has been organizing protests, calling for the resignation of Ms. Hasina and the establishment of a neutral government for the elections with elections anticipated in January. The BNP party spokesperson reported that nearly 3,000 party activists and supporters have been detained in the past week, while Dhaka police stated that at least 1,480 opposition activists have been arrested and charged with violent acts since October 21. This figure includes nearly 700 individuals detained during Saturday’s protests.

Ms. Hasina, in power since 2009, has been accused of targeting activists and political opponents, allegations she denies. The political landscape in Bangladesh has long been marked by the rivalry between Ms. Hasina and Ms. Zia, both of whom have served as prime ministers. headtopics.com

