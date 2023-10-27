Balochistan Information Minister Briefs Media: Illegal Immigrants Will Be Kept In Hajji Camp Center After Oct.31

Caretaker Provincial Information Minister John Achakzai says a crackdown will be launched after the Government's October 31 deadline for illegal residents in Balochistan.

Briefing media in Quetta Press Club, the Caretaker Information Minister says Hajji Camp area has been allocated as an holding center of the illegal immigrants. He maintained that the properties of illegal residents will be confiscated. He highlighted that IBMS Integrated Border Management Systems will be installed at Chaman Border while the crossing points at Qila-Saifullah, Brahmcha, Noorwahab and Chaghi will opened for people.

Jan Achakzai asserted that said data on voluntary departures and presence of illegal residents will be updated.

