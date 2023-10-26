Bagged, precut onions linked to salmonella outbreak that has sickened 73 people in 22 states

(AP) -An outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to bagged, precut onions have sickened at least 73 people in 22 states, including 15 who were hospitalized, U.S. health officials said Tuesday.

Gills Onions of Oxnard, California, has recalled packages of diced yellow onions, red onions, onions and celery and a mix of onions, celery and carrots, known as mirepoix. The products recalled had use-by dates in August 2023. They are no longer for sale in stores, but consumers may have them — or foods made with them — in freezers. Consumers should not eat, sell or serve the onions for foods made with them, health officials said.

and at retailers in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Retail sites included Stater Bros., Bashas’ markets and Smart & Final stores in Arizona and California and Smart & Final and Chef’s Store in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana. headtopics.com

Salmonella poisoning can cause serious illness, especially in children younger than 5, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of infection usually occur within 12 hours to three days after eating contaminated food and include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

Officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating the outbreak to determine the source and whether additional products are tied to illnesses. headtopics.com

مزید پڑھ:

DunyaNews »

At least 22 killed, dozens wounded in Maine mass shootingAt least 22 people were killed and 50 to 60 wounded on Wednesday in mass shootings in Lewiston. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Who is Robert Card? Shooter accused of killing 22 people in AmericaCard's recent job loss and his connection to a white Subaru Outback have also been noted مزید پڑھ ⮕

Anti-obesity drugs can be boost for food makers, investors sayWegovy has already proved a phenomenal success in the United States مزید پڑھ ⮕

40 US states sue Meta over children's mental health concernsMeta 'disappointed', says states should work with it for age-appropriate standards مزید پڑھ ⮕

Why US states are up in arms against Meta?In total more than 40 states have sued Meta مزید پڑھ ⮕

امریکا میں مسلح شخص کی مختلف مقامات پرفائرنگ، 22 افراد ہلاکفائرنگ سے زخمی 60 سے زائد افراد میں سے کچھ کی حالت تشویشناک ہے، حکام مزید پڑھ ⮕