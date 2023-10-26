Bugti reiterates Nov 1 deadline as Afghans refugees’ first flight departs for UK

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said that the plan to expel illegal foreigners has been completed, and they will be shifted to 'holding centers' in their respective provinces, upon completion of the Nov 1 deadline for them to leave the country.

Bugti, addressing a press conference, said that the families of illegal foreigners — children and women —will be treated with utmost respect.Bugti said that after Nov 1, those who do not leave will be arrested and kept in holding centres. He also announced that the returnees could carry a maximum of Rs50,000 with them.

“Those creating fake identity cards and facilitating the illegal refugees will also be punished,” he said. Sarfraz Bugti said illegal properties of the illegal foreigners, including Afghan refugees, will also be confiscated and announced that action will be taken against the Pakistanis who facilitate the illegal foreigners.Afghan refugees of the special category are left under the supervision of British High Commission staff. headtopics.com

In this regard, arrangements have been completed at Islamabad International Airport. Airbus-330 chartered aircraft will be operated for the evacuation of Afghan refugees once a week. The chartered flights will reach Islamabad from the UK, whose ground handling will be done by the national airline. reported that over 2,000 Afghan refugees will be evacuated through 12 special chartered flights. According to diplomatic sources, Britain is only providing flights to the Afghans who are part of the resettlement scheme. Those included in the scheme and cleared for travel have seats booked in their name on the special flights.

“Seats are reserved on designated flights for Afghans included in the scheme and cleared for travel,” the spokesperson added. “Afghans who are not part of the resettlement scheme should not travel to Islamabad Airport." The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked for help from citizens to identify illegal foreigners. For this purpose, a toll-free number has been issued for the citizens. headtopics.com

