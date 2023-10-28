Brazil finds Pan Am gold at the beach and in the ring

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - From the beach to the ring Brazilians punched and spiked their way to Pan American Games gold on Friday as the first week of competition in chilly Santiago came to an end along with the United States gold rush.

On the other side of the Chilean capital Brazilian boxers were piling up 12 medals, including four gold, all from women, led by twice world champion and Olympic silver medallist Beatriz Ferreira. Andre Loyola and George Souto had to work a little longer and harder into the cold evening to complete the golden double needing three sets to see off Cuba's Jorge Alayo and Noslen Diaz 2-1.

Ferreira was the first of the Brazilians to strike gold claiming the women's 60 kilogram title with a unanimous 5-0 decision over Colombia's Angie Paola Valdes Pana while Caroline Barbosa (women's 50kg), Jucielen Romeu (women's 57kg) and Barbara Maria Dos Santos (women's 66kg) all climbed to the top of the podium. headtopics.com

The United States and Canada also each had a pair of champions, Joshua Edwards claiming the super heavyweight (+92kg) gold for the Americans and Jahmal Harvey the 57kg crown. "Out of all the tournaments I've been to, I've been able to capture gold and I was missing Pan Ams," said Thibeault. "Now missing the Olympics, but hopefully we're on the right path and that's what we're going to get."

