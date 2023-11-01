Britain brings together political and tech leaders to talk AI

The 100-strong guest list includes world leaders, tech executives like Elon Musk and ChatGPT boss Sam Altman, and academics for the event at Bletchley Park, home of Britain's World War Two code-breakers, on Wednesday and Thursday.
But the summit, which focuses on highly capable general-purpose models called "frontier AI", has attracted U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, China's vice tech minister and United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
China will be a key participant, given the country's role in developing AI technology, although some British lawmakers have questioned whether it should have been invited. "This is the UK invitation, this is not the U.S.," she told Reuters. "When the UK government was talking to us, we said it's your summit. So if you want to invite them, invite them".
Biden signed an executive order on Monday to give the U.S. government greater oversight of AI systems that could pose risks to national security, the economy, public health or safety.
