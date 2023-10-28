Bristol Old Vic theatre token could still be valid after 257 years

(Web Desk) - A theatre token dated to 1766 and which allows the owner unlimited access to shows could still be valid after it is auctioned off later.

The Wiltshire auction house expects the token - ticket no. 35 - to sell for between £1,500 and £2,500. A spokesperson for the auction house said: "It is believed 20 of the coins have survived but only a handful of these have ever been offered up for auction.

The Theatre Royal, as it was then known, was built on King Street between 1764 and 1766 and opened on 30 May that year. The inscription on the token says: "The Proprietor of this Ticket is entitled to the sight of every performance to be exhibited in this house".Over the years, tickets were swapped, sold, lost, found and even forged, but extensive records at the University of Bristol Theatre Collection can help trace the origins of some of the coins. headtopics.com

