Breakthroughs in race to create lab models of human embryos raise hopes and concerns

(Web Desk) - It’s still one of the biggest mysteries in science: How does a human cell — too small to see with the naked eye — divide and reproduce to ultimately become a human body made up of more than 30 trillion cells?

From the moment sperm fuses with an egg, human embryo development involves a string of complex and little understood processes. Much of what is known about embryo development comes from animals such as mice, rabbits, chickens and frogs, with research on human embryos very tightly controlled and regulated in most countries.

But animal studies can only tell researchers so much. What happens during human embryo development, particularly in the crucial first month, remains largely unknown. “The drama is in the first month, the remaining eight months of pregnancy are mainly lots of growth,” said Jacob Hanna, a professor of stem cell biology and embryology at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. headtopics.com

Recent breakthroughs in the field, the culmination of years of painstaking lab work, have generated hope and some alarm, raising urgent questions about the ethical status of these models, to what extent they should be treated like human embryos and whether they are open to misuse.The embryo-like structures are essentially clumps of cells grown in a lab, which are smaller than a grain of rice and represent the very earliest stages of human development, before any organs have formed.

The structures were left to develop for eight days — reaching a developmental stage equivalent to day 14 of a human embryo in the womb — an important moment when natural embryos acquire the internal structures that enable them to proceed to the next stage: developing the progenitors of body organs. headtopics.com

