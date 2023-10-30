Boat carrying family en route wedding overturns in Kot Diji

The local community immediately rallied together to search for the individuals involved in this unfortunate accident.

Five people were successfully rescued alive by the local residents, providing a glimmer of hope in the midst of this tragedy.The missing persons include 6-year-old Raja Shar, 6-year-old Maru Shar, 9-year-old Bakhsh Ali Shar, 15-year-old Bakhsh Ali, 25-year-old Salik Shar, and 15-year-old Raja Shar.

Local residents are actively engaged in searching for all the missing individuals, highlighting the community’s solidarity during this trying time. As soon as the incident was reported, efforts to coordinate rescue teams were initiated, aiming to respond swiftly to the situation. headtopics.com

This heart-wrenching event serves as a stark reminder of the need for safety and vigilance, especially during transportation on waterways.

