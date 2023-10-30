Book premier held for Ishfaq Ahmad’s book on Prophet (PBUH) in Texas

Book premier was held for Ishfaq Ahmad’s book on the Prophet (PBUH) in Texas.Community Leader Elva Roy highlighted her collaboration with Dr. Ahmad.
Dr. Ahmad discussed his personal experiences and the inspiration behind writing the book during the launch event. He also highlighted verses from the Holy Quran that emphasize themes of peace, brotherhood, and human rights equality.
The book spans approximately 700 pages, with the first part providing a comprehensive historical narrative of the Prophet’s (PBUH) life across 53 chapters.It incorporates over 500 Quranic verses and 100 verses from other holy scriptures, all placed in their historical context. headtopics.com
Dr. Ahmad systematically explains how readers can apply the Prophet’s (PBUH) examples in their daily lives. Dr. Tamara Brown, Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University, who was the chief guest, commended Dr. Ahmad for his remarkable scholarly achievement, noting that it goes beyond his primary field.
Community Leader Elva Roy highlighted her collaboration with Dr. Ahmad on community projects and technology development for disabled individuals, underscoring the book’s positive impact.
