Bollywood Makes Impressive Financial Comeback

Bollywood has made a financial comeback this year with a cumulative box office of $1.3 billion, making it one of the best-grossing years of all time. Indian moviegoers are back in theaters and the success of big-ticket Bollywood films has set at ease fears of a decline in the industry.
