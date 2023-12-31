Bollywood Makes Impressive Financial Comeback

Bollywood has made a financial comeback this year with a cumulative box office of $1.3 billion, making it one of the best-grossing years of all time. Indian moviegoers are back in theaters and the success of big-ticket Bollywood films has set at ease fears of a decline in the industry.





