Blasts rock India’s Kerala: 1 killed, several injured

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, characterized the explosions as"unfortunate" and stated that the situation is being treated with the utmost seriousness. Senior police officials from across the state are en route to the site of the explosions to oversee the response and investigation.
Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, has issued a directive for all healthcare personnel to immediately report for duty in the aftermath of the explosions, in preparation for potential medical requirements.
The exact cause of the explosions remains unknown at this point and will be subject to investigation by the National Investigation Agency. A forensic team from the agency has already arrived at the scene, where they are actively collecting evidence to unravel the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. headtopics.com
