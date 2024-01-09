Blinken carries Arab message to Israel: keep Palestinian state hope alive

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on his latest mission to rein in the Gaza war, told Israeli leaders on Tuesday there was still a chance of winning acceptance from their Arab neighbours, if they create a path to a viable Palestinian state. Blinken said he would share what he had heard in talks with Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.





US officials meet with Mahmoud Abbas to discuss Gaza's futureA succession of top US officials have travelled to the West Bank in recent weeks to meet with Mahmoud Abbas in the hope the 88-year-old – a spectator in the war between Israel and Hamas – can overhaul his unpopular Palestinian Authority enough to run Gaza after the conflict.

Israel army warns Gaza war will continue throughout 2024Israel warned its war against Hamas will continue throughout 2024.

Israel signals tactics shift, troops pull back as US carrier heads homeIsrael pulled tanks out of some Gaza City districts on Monday, residents said.

Killing of Hamas deputy leader in Beirut raises risk of Gaza war spreadingArouri, 57, was the first senior Hamas political leader to be assassinated since Israel offensive

Israel denies pushing Palestinians into Egypt as hunger spreads in GazaIsrael denies pushing Palestinians into Egypt as hunger spreads in Gaza

Vote to Increase Aid to Palestinian TerritoriesThe UN Security Council is set to vote on a resolution to increase aid to Palestinian territories, as the Israel-Hamas conflict worsens and drives Gaza closer to starvation. Separate diplomatic efforts are also underway to halt the conflict. Israel objects to the word 'ceasefire' and insists on eliminating Hamas before a truce can be reached.

