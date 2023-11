Blind Sabona Syed Win Gold Medal in Peshawar University | Special Talk with BOL

Martin Kobler Exclusive Interview | Pakistan And Germany Relation Inside Story | BOL NewsIsrael vs Palestine Conflict | Qayamat Ki Tamam Nishaniyan Puri | Mufti Hanif Qureshi RevelationsIslamabad on High Alert | PTI Long March Latest Updates | Azadi March | PMLN vs PTI | Breaking NewsPakistan Kay Halaat Kharab | Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan | Pakistan Inflation | Breaking NewsIsrael Big Planning Exposed | BOL News Headlines AT 10 AM | Israel vs Palestine War Latest UpdatesGood News For Pakistani People | BOL News Headlines At 8 AM | Inflation Decrease MatterIsrael Vs palestine Update | BOL News Headlines At 4 PM | Migration To EgyptMaulana Tariq Jameel Son Death | BOL News Bulletin At 12 PM | Pandora Box OpenedIsrael Vs Palestine | BOL News Bulletin at 12 PM | Muslims Leaders In Action

:

SAMAATV: Gold prices in Pakistan today: Nov 1, 2023Latest news on gold prices in Pakistan – Remains stable in 24-karat and 22-karat gold rates: stay updated on market volatility.

BOLNETWORK: Caretaker PM calls world to play role for ceasefire in GazaIslamabad: Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaar ul Haq Kakar strongly condemned Israel’s targeting of civilians in Gaza, Bol News reported.

BOLNETWORK: Asad Umar reveals getting invitation to join IPPFormer General Secretary of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar said that I was invited to join IPP earlier too, but I denied it, Bol News.

BOLNETWORK: ATC court acquits Sindh Secretariat rocket launcher attack case suspects after 29 yrsKarachi: The court acquitted the accused of a rocket launcher attack on the Sindh Secretariat after 29 years on Tuesday, Bol News reported.

