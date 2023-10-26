Bitcoin prices have doubled this year and potentially new ways to invest may drive prices higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin is having another moment. The world’s largest cryptocurrency soared to almost $35,000 this week, marking its highest point in nearly 18 months — and more than double the price seen at the start of 2023.
When 2023 began, a single bitcoin could be had for less than $17,000 after losing more than 75% of its value. Investors, however, began returning in large numbers this year as inflation started to cool. And the collapse of prominent tech-focused banks actually led more investors to turn to crypto as they bailed out of positions in Silicon Valley start-ups and other riskier bets.
There's rising optimism about the possibility of bitcoin exchange-traded funds — a pooled investment security that can be bought and sold like stocks — potentially being launched. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals recently ordered the Securities and Exchange Commission to reconsider the ETF for Grayscale's bitcoin fund, for example, after the company sued the regulator last year for rejecting its application over concerns about investor protections and other issues. The SEC did not appeal the decision.
IShares Bitcoin Trust appeared to be temporarily removed Tuesday, but was back online as of Wednesday. In a statement to The Associated Press, a DTCC spokesperson noted that both active and potential ETF securities appear on this list. iShares was added back in August, the spokesperson said.
Still, the most recent surge bitcoin goes beyond single developments or participants, Kaiko research analyst Riyad Carey notes — crediting "more of a broad market rally" around spot bitcoin ETF prospects.
The collapse of crypto exchange giant FTX also “left a big scar” on the public’s confidence in the crypto industry and crushed retail investors, Moya said — noting that institutional money, like hedge funds, are behind the bulk of crypto investing today.