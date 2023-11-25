Binance's new CEO faces challenges in turning a new leaf

Spiralling compliance costs, ongoing legal headaches and a shrinking share of the market: Binance's new chief Richard Teng faces daunting challenges in turning a new leaf for the world's biggest crypto exchange. Teng was quickly appointed CEO this week after Binance's founder Changpeng Zhao pleaded guilty to breaking U.S. anti-money laundering laws, part of a $4.3 billion deal to resolve a years-long U.S. investigation. Now Teng must deal with years of intrusive U.S.

financial monitoring, an ongoing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit and the potential loss of its dominance of the crypto sector, analysts, investors and former regulators said. Teng faces an especially tough task in transforming the culture of Binance, four of the people said. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that Binance "turned a blind eye to its legal obligations in the pursuit of profit" as it "allowed money to flow to terrorists, cybercriminals, and child abusers





