Bigg Boss 17 Welcomes Wild Card Game Changers!

Typically, wild card entrants make their appearance midway through the season, but a recent promo revealed that Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai will soon grace the Bigg Boss house. This unexpected twist has the potential to spice up the plot, given that Abhishek Kumar, an existing contestant on Bigg Boss 17, has repeatedly professed his love for Isha Malviya during the show.

Conversely, Manasvi Mamgai made her Bollywood debut in the 2014 film “Action Jackson” alongside Ajay Devgn. The introduction of two new wild card contestants into the Bigg Boss 17 house promises to bring an intriguing shift in dynamics among the existing contestants.

