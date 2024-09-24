Biden UN Konuşmasında Dış Politikası Mirası ve Ortadoğu Çatışmaları

NEW YORK – US President Joe Biden will look to burnish his foreign policy legacy in a UN speech on Tuesday, still facing the challenges posed by Ukraine's effort to repel Russian invaders and in a Middle East mired in war.
Biden's presidency has been dominated by foreign policy challenges from Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine to the Palestinian Hamas attack in southern Israel and hostage-taking last Oct. 7 and the resulting Israeli assault on Gaza. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on the Air Force One flight to New York that Biden will outline his "vision for how the world should come together to resolve these big problems and defend fundamental principles such as the UN Charter."
Biden's UN speech will be the centerpiece event of a two-day visit to New York that includes a climate speech later on Tuesday and a meeting on Wednesday with To Lam, the president of Vietnam. Harris' approach to foreign policy is much like Biden's, although she has struck a tougher tone on the tens of thousands of Palestinian deaths and the humanitarian crisis in a Gaza Strip devastated by a nearly year-long Israeli assault.
