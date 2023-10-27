Bela Bill aims to improve school attendance and reduce truancy

South Africa’s parliament approves the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) law.The reform also bans corporal punishment in all schools.‘s parliament has approved a significant education reform known as the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela).

The Bela law allows for the potential imprisonment of parents for up to 12 months if their children are truant or not enrolled in school at the appropriate age. In addition to addressing truancy, Bela also enforces a ban on corporal punishment across all schools.The African National Congress (ANC), the ruling party, views the bill as a means to transform the education system and tackle historical and current challenges.

In contrast, the Democratic Alliance (DA), the main opposition party, opposes the bill, arguing that it grants excessive state control over schools and may harm the education system’s integrity.The DA has staged protests during the legislative process and threatens to challenge the bill in the constitutional court if it becomes law. headtopics.com

With its significant parliamentary majority, the ANC secured support from 223 MPs for the bill, with 83 in opposition. Education expert Mary Metcalf, speaking to SABC News, expressed agreement with the need for consequences for parents who fail to ensure their children attend school, considering it a fundamental parental responsibility.

A recent study found that 8 out of 10 South African school children struggle with reading by the age of 10.

