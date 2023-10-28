Bellingham double allows Real to fight back and win Clasico at Barcelona

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Real Madrid battled back to win 2-1 at Barcelona in a nervy LaLiga 'El Clasico' on Saturday thanks to a second-half brace by top scorer Jude Bellingham who continues to impress with his superb form.

On Saturday, he led Real's fight back after Barcelona had opened the scoring in the sixth minute through midfielder Ilkay Gundogan who took advantage of a bad defensive mistake by the visitors. First he unleashed an unstoppable strike from range into the upper left corner in the 68th minute and then, in stoppage time, he scored the winner after collecting a Luka Modric pass inside the box.

"We dominated for 60 minutes but this is football... Real Madrid have these things... Real Madrid score two goals with the three or two-and-a-half chances they have." Midfielder Fermin Lopez, who hit the post in the 15th minute, and forward Joao Felix were a constant menace to Real’s defence and created several chances to score, with Real arguably lucky to go into the break only one goal down. headtopics.com

