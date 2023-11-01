Accountability court summons Asif Zardari in Thatta water supply reference

Former president Zardari, Ejaz Ahmad Khan, and others are accused of awarding contract of Thatta water supply scheme to Harish & Company in violation of rules and regulations. Judge Muhammad Bashir issued summons and directed all the accused to ensure their presence on next date of hearing.

Those who have been issued summons include former secretary Ijaz Ahmad Khan, Ali Akbar, Ijaz Memon, Ali Akbar Abro, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Manahil Majeed and Abdul Nadeem Bhutto. It may be recalled that the corruption reference was sent back to the NAB after amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 by the PDM government. The reference was reopened after former chief justice Umar Ata Bandial declared the amendments null and void on September 15.

