Accountability Court summons Asif Zardari in Thatta water supply reference

Accountability Court Islamabad Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the Thatta water supply reference and directed the accused to appear before the court. The court has summoned 15 accused, including former President Asif Ali Zardari, and summons notices have also been issued to all the accused, in which it has been said that the accused should appear in court on December 18.

Among the accused who have been summoned are former Secretary Ejaz Ahmad Khan, Ali Akbar, Ejaz Memon, Ali Akbar Abro, Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, Manahal Majeed, Abdul Nadeem Bhutto, and others.Court issued notice to former President in fake bank accounts. Accountability court...

Earlier, the Accountability Court has summoned former President Asif Zardari and former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases.Accountability Islamabad has issued summon notices in fake bank accounts and the Toshakhan case.

