Aamer Sohail tears Into Mohammad Nawaz, calls him “not even a club level cricketer”

West Indies Women A Seal One-Day Series Win Over Pakistan Women A, formerEven before the major tournament began, Nawaz, 29, had been the subject of criticism due to his poor performance with the bat and ball."Whenever there were talks of playing Nawaz, I wasn't convinced," Sohail said. "That is because, before today's game, he slogged and got out when there were enough balls remaining twice, against India and against Australia. And now again in this game .

“He got out in the 46th over. 24 balls were left. Even if he would have scored 15 out of the 24 balls, it would have made a lot of difference. “And then when you see his bowling, he’s not even a club level cricketer, dude, and you’re playing him for Pakistan,” he added.It is noteworthy to note that after all three seamers, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Wasim Jr., finished their allotted ten overs, Nawaz was awarded the 48th over.

With just four runs needed off of 16 balls, Nawaz bowled at leg-down to Keshav Maharaj, who hammered it for a boundary at fine leg. It should be mentioned that Pakistan’s chances of making it to the tournament’s semi-final were severely damaged after they lost to South Africa by one wicket in a thrilling match in Chennai.fourth straight loss in this historic tournament, marking the first time they had dropped four games in a single World Cup. headtopics.com

Pakistan’s chances of making it to the event’s semi-final are now all “ifs and buts” since, even if the Green Shirts win their final three games against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and England, they would still need to rely on the outcomes of other teams, which is extremely unlikely.Cricket

