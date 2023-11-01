Aakash Chopra praises Shaheen Afridi’s “Wasim Akram-esque” dismissal of Mahmudullah

Shaheen claimed three crucial wickets, including one from Bangladesh’s most impressive player, Mahmudullah, who amassed 56 runs off of 70 balls to tie Australia’s spinner Adam Zampa for the most World Cup wickets (16).
In addition, Shaheen beat Mitchell Starc, who accomplished the feat in 52 innings and became the fastest bowler from Pakistan to reach 100 wickets in 51 innings, surpassing the record-holding spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who did so in 53 matches.
Following Shaheen’s incredible spell, Chopra spoke up, stating that the ball he used to eliminate Mahmudullah was exquisite. “The way Shaheen started here, his numbers are very good against Bangladesh, he is doing very well in this tournament and has reached the landmark (100 ODI wickets) very quickly. He picked up wickets with the new ball and the way he dismissed Mahmudullah with the old ball, I thought that was beautiful,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
After talking to the 37-year-old about the ball, Chopra remarked that it made him think of the great Wasim Akram.“He came around the stumps and took the ball away. It reminded me slightly of Wasim Akram. Wasim Jr — he gets the ball to reverse swing nicely because he has a slightly round-arm action. He hit the ball on the stumps that was quite impressive,” he added.
After the ICC released the most recent information earlier today, he rose to the top of the ODI bowling rankings worldwide.emphatic triumph over Bangladesh in Kolkata on Tuesday to keep his side’s semi-final hopes alive, and it also helped catapult the 23-year-old past nine of his contemporaries to claim the mantle as the No.1 ranked ODI bowler,” the ICC said in a press release.
پاکستان عنوانات
تبصرہ لکھیں
:
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕
ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕