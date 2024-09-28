Aadi Adeal Neelam Muneer Ko 'Til' Hataane Ke Liye Kya Kaha?

Comedian and television host Aadi Adeal appeared as a guest at Faysal Qureshi's show ' Pressure Bohat Hai ' where he advised actress Neelam Muneer to remove her mole to impress him.

when he was asked for his thoughts on Neelam Munir, Adeal playfully remarked,"If Neelam wants to attract my attention, she should remove the mole." His comments came after host Faisal Qureshi highlighted the widespread admiration for the actress, emphasizing how an entire generation is enamored with Munir’s signature beauty mark, often referred to as her ‘Til.’

Adeal, however, seemed unfazed by the general public's affection for the mole, asserting, “People are crazy about this mole, not me.”He suggested that if Neelam Munir were to remove her mole, it could potentially give her a fresh new look, altering her overall appearance. Neelam Munir's mole has been a defining feature of her beauty, often celebrated by fans and fellow showbiz personalities alike.She is best known for portraying the role of Ulfat in the television series Dil Mom Ka Diya, which earned her a nomination at the 18th Lux Style Awards for Best TV Actress.

