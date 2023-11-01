AML chief shifts to Lal Haveli on November 6

In his message on the social networking site Twitter (X), the former interior minister said that, alhamdulillah, my cardiac report is quite satisfactory, and now that I am not undergoing surgery, this is all the result of your prayers.
The AML chief said that Lal Haveli has been opened on the orders of Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf Sahib. After the renovation, I will shift to Lal Haveli on November 6. The veteran politician further said that today I am going to participate in the Raiwind preaching gathering, and after prayer on the 5th, I will be present at Lal Haveli on the 6th, inshallah.
Sheikh Rasheed said that 80 PC of my belongings, telephone, and money have been returned, and it is hoped that the remaining 20 PC of the belongings will also be returned. He added that I have bail in all my cases, and I am not aware of any case being made during my Chilla time period.The former Interior Minister said that I am grateful to Mr. Aitzaz Ahsan, Mr. Sardar Latif Khosa, Mr. Salman Akram Raja, and especially Mr. Sardar Abdul Razzaq, who played a key role in getting me bail in 12 cases without a single penny. I will also go to their homes to thank them individually.
The AML chief added that the most important thing today is that the Supreme Court (SC) has refused to suspend the NAB amendments, which is a very important thing. In this regard, I will try to address the media in Lahore.Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered to de-seal Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi, Bol News reported.
