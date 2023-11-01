AML chief shifts to Lal Haveli on November 6

In his message on the social networking site Twitter (X), the former interior minister said that, alhamdulillah, my cardiac report is quite satisfactory, and now that I am not undergoing surgery, this is all the result of your prayers.

The AML chief said that Lal Haveli has been opened on the orders of Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf Sahib. After the renovation, I will shift to Lal Haveli on November 6. The veteran politician further said that today I am going to participate in the Raiwind preaching gathering, and after prayer on the 5th, I will be present at Lal Haveli on the 6th, inshallah.

Sheikh Rasheed said that 80 PC of my belongings, telephone, and money have been returned, and it is hoped that the remaining 20 PC of the belongings will also be returned. He added that I have bail in all my cases, and I am not aware of any case being made during my Chilla time period.The former Interior Minister said that I am grateful to Mr. Aitzaz Ahsan, Mr. Sardar Latif Khosa, Mr. Salman Akram Raja, and especially Mr. Sardar Abdul Razzaq, who played a key role in getting me bail in 12 cases without a single penny. I will also go to their homes to thank them individually.

The AML chief added that the most important thing today is that the Supreme Court (SC) has refused to suspend the NAB amendments, which is a very important thing. In this regard, I will try to address the media in Lahore.Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered to de-seal Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi, Bol News reported.

:

SAMAATV: May 9 a plan of 'filthy individuals', will always be with Pakistan Army: RashidLahore High Court Rawalpindi bench orders authorities to de-seal Lal Haveli

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Naval Chief Naveed Ashraf meets top military leadership of Saudi ArabiaPakistan's Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, recently embarked on a significant visit to Saudi Arabia.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Govt approves massive hike in gas tariffThe federal government of Pakistan has approved an increase in natural gas prices for different categories of consumers, effective from November 1, 2023.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

BOLNETWORK: Interim bail of Asad Umar, PTI chief’s sisters extended in May 9 casesThe Anti-Terrorism Court extends interim bail of PTI’s Asad Umar, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan in May 9 attack cases until November 22s.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Lahore police summon Asad Umar in May 9 casesThe Lahore Police have summoned PTI leader Asad Umar to the DIG investigation headquarters on November 1 (Wednesday) to record his statement in five terror cases pertaining to the May 9 mayhem.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕

SAMAATV: Major crackdown on illegal immigrants set to begin on Nov 2, says BugtiCaretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Tuesday a significant crackdown on illegal migrants, beginning on November 2.

ذریعہ: SAMAATV | مزید پڑھ ⮕