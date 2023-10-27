AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan – 28 Oct 2023buying exchange rate is PKR 78.25 per Pakistan Open Market and AED-to-PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dirham is PKR 79. Updated on 28 October 2023.

UAE Dirham to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate, Pakistan’s top currency rates portal provides you up to date exchange rates of Pakistan. Open market currency exchange rates in Pakistan are not quite the same as open market, especially dollar rates.

