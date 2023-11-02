Azerbaijan Airline’s first flight reaches Islamabad

The guests were warmly received by PCAA Additional DG Air Vice Marshal Taimur Iqbal, Airport Manager Aftab Gilani, and other airport officials. Azerbaijan Airline has plans to run flights between Baku and Islamabad twice a week, specifically on Sundays and Wednesdays.Additionally, the airline has already initiated scheduled flights to Karachi and Lahore, operating them two days a week.

It’s worth noting that Azerbaijan Airline’s first flight to Lahore from Baku had taken place back in September.

