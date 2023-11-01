Ayesha Beig’s masterpiece selfie gives Michael Jackson vibes

During the span of the shared picture, the social media personality Ayesha Beig can be seen looking exceptionally classy in a cool western fit comprising a wisely fitted black tank-top paired with loose-fitted pants however the outfit has been made stand out with such transfix due to the lady’s decision to carry the fit with comfy white shoes and fashionable mini bag, perfectly matching to the attire.

The other shared photograph features the girl standing in front of the mirror in order to capture a mind-blowing snippet, which the lady has successfully got, we think! Here is the caption of the pictures: “My flight is in few hours and it’s always the nights before when you can’t fall asleep.”In case the readers are not aware, Ayesha Beig and Shahveer Jafry have recently celebrated their two years of marriage. The duo has shared an amazing memory lane on their social media handles which features heart-warming moments which the couple have had during the period of togetherness.

