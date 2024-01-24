Aviation Industry Urges Regulators to Tackle GPS Spoofing

The aviation industry will press regulators this week for urgent action to help tackle GPS "spoofing" amid a surge in such activity, which can send commercial airliners off-course, due to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

International trade body IATA and European regulator EASA have organised a meeting in Cologne, Germany, on Thursday that will bring together airlines, plane manufacturers and aviation technology firms, as well as national and regional regulatory bodies, to discuss the issue. Spoofing might involve one country's military sending false Global Positioning System (GPS) signals to an enemy plane or drone to hinder its ability to function. The problem for commercial aviation comes if that false signal is then picked up by a GPS receiver in a passenger plane, potentially confusing the pilot and air traffic control.In December, aviation advisory body OPSGROUP flagged a surge in GPS spoofing affecting private and commercial jets around the Middle East, including Iraq, Iran and Israel, and the Black Se





