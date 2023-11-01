Australia cannot strip citizenship from man over his terrorism convictions, top court says

The ruling is a second blow in the High Court to the law introduced almost a decade ago that allows a government minister to strip dual nationals of their Australian citizenship on extremism-related grounds.

The ruling also prevents the government from deporting Algerian-born cleric Abdul Benbrika when he is released from prison, which is expected within weeks. The High Court judges ruled 6-1 that the law that gave the home affairs minister power to strip citizenship in such instances was unconstitutional. The majority found that the minister was effectively exercising a judicial function of punishing criminal guilt.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government would examine the ruling in regards to the law passed by the previous government.“It’s a fundamental breach of the separation of powers in Australia which says that judging guilty and determining punishment should be by courts and not by people in Parliament,” Williams said.

Williams said he understood that Benbrika was the only person to lose citizenship under a particular clause of the law relating to convictions of terrorism-related offenses that are punished by more than three years in prison. Therefore the precedent did not effect any other person who had lost citizenship rights.

The High Court last year struck down a separate clause of the law that allowed a dual national imprisoned in Syria to lose his citizenship on suspicion that he had been an Islamic State group fighter.

